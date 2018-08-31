Former GSK researcher pleads guilty to trade secret theft scheme

(Reuters) -

A former GlaxoSmithKline Plc researcher pleaded guilty on Friday to conspiring with others to steal trade secrets related to drugs the company was developing to treat cancer and other diseases.

Yu Xue, a former senior-level manager at GSK who worked at the British drugmaker for nearly a decade at its research facility in Upper Merion, Pennsylvania, entered her plea to a single count in federal court in Philadelphia.

