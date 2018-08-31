FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 31, 2018 / 9:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

Former GSK researcher pleads guilty to trade secret theft scheme

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

A former GlaxoSmithKline Plc researcher pleaded guilty on Friday to conspiring with others to steal trade secrets related to drugs the company was developing to treat cancer and other diseases.

Yu Xue, a former senior-level manager at GSK who worked at the British drugmaker for nearly a decade at its research facility in Upper Merion, Pennsylvania, entered her plea to a single count in federal court in Philadelphia.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LKxqhZ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.