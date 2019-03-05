GSK accuses Zofran plaintiffs' law firms of funding academic study

A lawyer for GlaxoSmithKline PLC on Tuesday accused plaintiffs’ lawyers of financially backing a study published last year reporting an increased risk of birth defects for children born to women who used the antinausea drug Zofran during pregnancy.

The claim made by Jennifer Hill, a lawyer for the drugmaker at Shook Hardy & Bacon, during a hearing in Boston federal court prompted a swift denial by one of the lead lawyers for hundreds of women who are suing GSK for failing to warn of Zofran’s risks.

