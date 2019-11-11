GSK faces multibillion-dollar trial with plaintiffs' lawyer Lanier by its side

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is set to face trial on Tuesday in a multibillion-dollar lawsuit alleging it misled insurers into paying for drugs made in “egregious” violation of federal quality standards, with a lawyer better known for securing big verdicts against drugmakers leading its defense.

It’s an unusual change of role for prominent Texas trial attorney Mark Lanier of The Lanier Law Firm, who has won several multi-million and billion dollar verdicts against companies including Johnson & Johnson and Merck & Co.

