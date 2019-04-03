GSK fights to subpoena publisher of Zofran study by plaintiffs’ consultant

GlaxoSmithKline PLC is fighting a bid to block it from subpoenaing a medical journal that published a study linking the use of the anti-nausea drug Zofran during pregnancy to birth defects that the company says was funded by plaintiffs’ lawyers.

GSK in a motion on Tuesday in Boston federal court argued that lawyers for women accusing the drugmaker of failing to warn of the risks associated with Zofran lacked standing to quash subpoenas it served to third parties.

