GSK loses bid to escape Zofran birth defect lawsuits

A federal judge has rejected GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s bid to dismiss hundreds of lawsuits by women who claim the drugmaker failed to warn them about the risks of birth defects associated with using Zofran, an antinausea medication, during pregnancy.

U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor in Boston on Tuesday said the question of whether the women’s state-law failure-to-warn claims were preempted by federal law involved fact-based determinations that only a jury could resolve.

