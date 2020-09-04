GSK loses bid to keep Avandia documents secret

Expert reports filed in a sprawling multidistrict litigation over GlaxoSmithKline’s marketing of its diabetes drug Avandia must be unsealed, a federal judge in Philadelphia has ruled, rejecting the company’s argument that the reports should stay secret to avoid eroding Avandia patients’ trust in their doctors.

“Justice Brandeis famously declared that ‘sunlight is the most powerful of all disinfectants,’” U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe wrote Thursday. “Considering the common law presumption of public access, the lack of harm GSK will face, the significance of this litigation, and the number of people affected, light must shine on these documents.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3h7tFDa