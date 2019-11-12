GSK settles with insurers over 'egregious' drug manufacturing issues

GlaxoSmithKline PLC on Tuesday said it had reached an eve-of-trial settlement resolving claims by several insurers that it misled them into paying $2.7 billion for drugs made at a Puerto Rico plant in an “egregious” violation of federal manufacturing standards.

The settlement resolves a long-running lawsuit that was set to go to trial on Tuesday in federal court in Philadelphia revolving around manufacturing issues at a now-closed GSK plant in Cidra, Puerto Rico.

