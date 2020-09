Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline has won a preliminary injunction barring rival Boehringer Ingelheim from making statements GSK claims are misleading in order to promote its inhalers as superior.

U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe in Philadelphia ruled Thursday that, based on expert testimony, GSK was likely to prevail in the case.

