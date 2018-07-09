FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
July 9, 2018 / 8:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

Judge suppresses former GSK scientist's statements to FBI

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has excluded from evidence statements a former GlaxoSmithKline researcher accused of stealing trade secrets made following her arrest due to “inadequate and misleading” Miranda warnings FBI agents gave her about her right to a lawyer.

U.S. District Judge Joel Slomsky in Philadelphia on Friday ruled that an agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation incorrectly informed Lucy Xi that “no one” would be appointed to represent her if she could not afford an attorney.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2m4yBOQ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.