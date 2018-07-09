Judge suppresses former GSK scientist's statements to FBI

A federal judge has excluded from evidence statements a former GlaxoSmithKline researcher accused of stealing trade secrets made following her arrest due to “inadequate and misleading” Miranda warnings FBI agents gave her about her right to a lawyer.

U.S. District Judge Joel Slomsky in Philadelphia on Friday ruled that an agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation incorrectly informed Lucy Xi that “no one” would be appointed to represent her if she could not afford an attorney.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2m4yBOQ