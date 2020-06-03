Guns shops, NRA lose challenge to California county's pandemic restrictions

A Bay Area county in California does not need to exempt gun shops from a shelter-in-place order requiring non-essential businesses to close to slow the spread of the coronavirus, a federal judge has ruled in a lawsuit by retailers and the National Rifle Association.

U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in Oakland late on Tuesday ruled the temporary restrictions Alameda County’s order imposed on the rights of citizens seeking to possess firearms were constitutionally reasonable give the public health crisis.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/307AW0G