Judge questions Massachusetts closure of gun stores due to COVID-19

A federal judge on Monday suggested that orders by Massachusetts’ governor requiring gun shops and shooting ranges to close to slow the spread of the coronavirus had harmed the constitutional rights of citizens seeking to possess firearms.

U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock in Boston during a videoconference asked why Governor Charlie Baker deemed gun retailers as nonessential businesses that had to close yet allowed sellers of some commodities like alcohol to remain open.

