Mental health centers' employees lose appeal in $63 million fraud case

A federal appeals court has upheld the convictions of a Florida-based mental health services provider’s former medical director and three therapists it employed for their roles in a fraudulent scheme that cost government healthcare programs $63.7 million.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Miami on Wednesday affirmed the convictions of Roger Rousseau, Doris Crabtree, Liliana Marks and Angela Salafia, who all worked at community mental health center operator Health Care Solutions Network Inc.

