FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Deals
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Westlaw News
January 5, 2018 / 1:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mental health centers' employees lose appeal in $63 million fraud case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has upheld the convictions of a Florida-based mental health services provider’s former medical director and three therapists it employed for their roles in a fraudulent scheme that cost government healthcare programs $63.7 million.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Miami on Wednesday affirmed the convictions of Roger Rousseau, Doris Crabtree, Liliana Marks and Angela Salafia, who all worked at community mental health center operator Health Care Solutions Network Inc.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CDKXY7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.