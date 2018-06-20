Healogics resolves Medicare billing probes for up to $23.4 million

A Florida-based operator of wound care centers has agreed to pay up to $23.4 million to resolve allegations it improperly billed Medicare for a type of oxygen therapy and incorrectly coded claims that it submitted to government programs for payment.

The settlements with Healogics Inc, which manages nearly 700 hospital-based wound care centers nationally, was announced by the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday and resolve claims first raised in three different whistleblower lawsuits.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tnPhUN