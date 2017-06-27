FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Zimbabwe bans South African poultry after avian flu outbreak - state paper
June 27, 2017 / 6:20 AM / 2 months ago

Zimbabwe bans South African poultry after avian flu outbreak - state paper

1 Min Read

HARARE, June 27 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe has imposed an indefinite ban on poultry products from South Africa after the country announced an outbreak of highly contagious H5N8 bird flu, the state-owned Herald newspaper reported on Tuesday.

"The products include hatching eggs, table eggs, frozen chicken and mechanically deboned meat," Josphat Nyika, the director of the department of veterinary services, told the newspaper.

On June 2, Zimbabwe also reported an outbreak of bird flu at a commercial poultry farm near Harare. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

