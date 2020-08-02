Healthcare
Major incident declared in British city of Manchester to tackle coronavirus

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A major incident has been declared in the Manchester area of Britain to help tackle the rising number of coronavirus cases, a local official was quoted as saying on Sunday.

“Although the council and partner organisations have been working closely to tackle the impacts of the pandemic since early this year, declaring a major incident means we can ramp this up further,” the Leader of Manchester City Council Richard Leese said in the Manchester Evening News.

“It allows the establishment of a central command structure to oversee the response and enables agencies involved to draw on extra resources.” (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Giles Elgood)

