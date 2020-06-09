Brazil court ruling says JBS may reopen pork plant closed after COVID-19 outbreak

SAO PAULO, June 9 (Reuters) - A Brazilian court has authorized the world’s largest meatpacker, JBS SA, to reopen a pork plant in Rio Grande do Sul state struck by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.

The ruling effectively overturns a court order from June 5 suspending activities at the plant for 14 days following the confirmation that 21 people working there had been infected. JBS, which employs about 1,700 at the pork plant, confirmed an injunction in its favor had been handed down on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Leslie Adler)