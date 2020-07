PARIS, July 17 (Reuters) - The number of deaths in France from the new coronavirus rose to 30,152 on Friday from 30,138 on Thursday, the country’s health department said on Friday.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, fell to 6,688 from 6,796 on Thursday, continuing a weeks-long downtrend. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Jonathan Oatis)