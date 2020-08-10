6th Circuit revives claims over hospital airlift billing

A federal appeals court has revived a proposed class action seeking to void bills charged by helicopter ambulance company Air Methods Corp.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday ruled that the name plaintiffs, two patients who said they were billed tens of thousands of dollars after being airlifted to hospitals, had adequately alleged that they had no contract with Air Methods, and so could not be forced to pay their bills.

