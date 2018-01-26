FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 10:23 PM / in 2 hours

Heraeus bone cement trade secrets case against Esschem too late - judge

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit by German bone cement manufacturer Heraeus Medical GmbH accusing Esschem Inc of working together with Biomet Inc to misappropriate its trade secrets to produce a rival product.

U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe in Philadelphia ruled that the lawsuit Heraeus filed in 2014 against Biomet contractor Esschem over actions a decade earlier was barred by a three-year statute of limitations for trade secrets cases in Pennsylvania.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Fl2nX8

