Heraues beats Esschem in bone cement trade secrets appeal

A federal appeals court on Friday ruled that German bone cement manufacturer Heraeus Medical GmbH was not time-barred from pursuing claims that a company that works with its main competitor misappropriated its trade secrets to produce a rival product.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia overturned the dismissal of Heraeus’ 2014 lawsuit against Pennsylvania chemical manufacturer Esschem Inc after finding a three-year statute of limitations for trade secrets cases in Pennsylvania only barred claims from a narrow time frame.

