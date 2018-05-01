FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2018 / 11:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. asks top court to review Medicare reimbursement case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a ruling finding it improperly changed how it would calculate Medicare payments to hospitals who treated high numbers of low-income patients in 2012.

The Solicitor General on HHS’s behalf filed a petition on Friday arguing that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit incorrectly held that it was required to give the public notice and time to comment on the change before it was finalized.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2w3EZha

