CVS Caremark, others must face HIV patients' claims over pharmacy program

A federal appeals court has revived a proposed class action by California HIV/AIDS patients alleging that pharmacy benefit manager CVS Caremark discriminated against them by requiring them to use its own specialty pharmacy in order to benefit from in-network rates through their employer-sponsored health plans.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday ruled that the plaintiffs, identified as John Does, had stated claims under the Affordable Care Act’s anti-discrimination provisions against CVS Caremark. The court affirmed a lower court ruling dismissing claims against their plans’ sponsors - Lowe’s Cos Inc, Time Warner Inc and National Passenger Corp, better known as Amtrak.

