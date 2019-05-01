Ex-HMA CEO to pay $3.5 million to resolve billing, kickback claims

The former chief executive of hospital chain Health Management Associates (HMA) will pay $3.46 million to resolve claims that he oversaw efforts to bill government healthcare programs for unnecessary hospital stays, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The settlement with Gary Newsome came after HMA agreed in September to pay more than $260 million to resolve related criminal and civil claims. Rival hospital operator Community Health Systems Inc acquired Naples, Florida-based HMA in 2014.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2UQQPSP