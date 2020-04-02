IN BRIEF: New York, New Jersey to get hoarded medical supplies found by FBI

Hundreds of thousands of N95 respirator masks and other medical supplies the FBI uncovered during an investigation into hoarding and price gouging amid the COVID-19 pandemic are being sent to New York and New Jersey for use by healthcare workers.

The U.S. Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services on Thursday said the acquisition of the supplies, including 192,000 N95 masks, was a first in what they said were many similar probes underway tied to the coronavirus outbreak.

