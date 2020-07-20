Theranos founder loses her bid to bar prosecution experts from trial

Theranos Inc founder Elizabeth Holmes has lost a bid to keep six doctors and a nurse practitioner from testifying for prosecutors about her company’s blood tests at her upcoming fraud trial, which the judge said would likely be delayed a second time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila ruled at a hearing conducted remotely on Monday that, while there were no grounds to exclude the witnesses, prosecutors may be required to turn over more background about them.

