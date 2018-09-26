FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
September 26, 2018 / 9:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hologic loses bid to dismiss bioMerieux's HIV test patent case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Diagnostic testing company bioMerieux SA can move forward with a lawsuit alleging that HIV testing kits manufactured by rival Hologic Inc infringe two of its patents, a federal judge in Delaware has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark on Tuesday rejected arguments by Hologic and Grifols SA, which sells the kits and was also named as a defendant, that the case should be dismissed for failing to allege sufficient facts about their products and why France-based bioMerieux believed they infringed its patents.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2R1FUoQ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.