Hologic loses bid to dismiss bioMerieux's HIV test patent case

Diagnostic testing company bioMerieux SA can move forward with a lawsuit alleging that HIV testing kits manufactured by rival Hologic Inc infringe two of its patents, a federal judge in Delaware has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark on Tuesday rejected arguments by Hologic and Grifols SA, which sells the kits and was also named as a defendant, that the case should be dismissed for failing to allege sufficient facts about their products and why France-based bioMerieux believed they infringed its patents.

