FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 15, 2018 / 11:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Court upholds Minnesota law letting union rep Medicaid home care workers

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld a Minnesota law allowing workers who provide in-home care to disabled Medicaid recipients to vote for a union to serve as their sole representative in negotiating with the state.

In a unanimous opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed a lower court judgment in favor of the state and SEIU Healthcare Minnesota, the union seeking to represent the home care workers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MROmVm

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.