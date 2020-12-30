NYC must face lawsuit over internet access for remote school at shelters

New York City must face a lawsuit by homeless people and an advocacy group alleging that a gap in reliable internet service at city shelters has left thousands of students struggling with remote schooling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan said Wednesday that, while it was undisputed that the city had provided iPads to students and worked to resolve connectivity issues, the plaintiffs had a viable claim that it had fallen short of what was required by state law.

