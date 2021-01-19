Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
HK govt extends work from home arrangements for civil servants until Jan. 27

By Reuters Staff

HONG KONG, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong government said on Tuesday it will extend work from home arrangements for civil servants until Jan. 27 as the global financial hub seeks to contain a rise in coronavirus infections into triple digits.

On Monday, Hong Kong reported 107 new cases of coronavirus, the highest number in nearly a month, fuelling concern over a new wave of infections in the densely populated city where businesses are already reeling from restrictions. (Reporting By Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

