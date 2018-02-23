Ex-Horizon Pharma employee claims she was fired for past whistleblowing

Horizon Pharma PLC is facing a lawsuit claiming it fired an employee for bringing a whistleblower lawsuit against her previous employer, another drug company, that resulted in a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department.

Tricia Mullins, who was employed for six months as a senior director for global patient advocacy at Horizon until it fired her in December, filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in federal court in San Diego saying the drugmaker retaliated against her.

