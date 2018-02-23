FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2018 / 11:02 PM / a day ago

Ex-Horizon Pharma employee claims she was fired for past whistleblowing

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Horizon Pharma PLC is facing a lawsuit claiming it fired an employee for bringing a whistleblower lawsuit against her previous employer, another drug company, that resulted in a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department.

Tricia Mullins, who was employed for six months as a senior director for global patient advocacy at Horizon until it fired her in December, filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in federal court in San Diego saying the drugmaker retaliated against her.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2FsHsCK

