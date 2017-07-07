Compassionate Care Hospice to pay $4.4 million in U.S. settlements

Compassionate Care Hospice Group Inc has agreed to pay $4.4 million in two settlements with the U.S. government, resolving claims it provided unnecessary services at one facility and engaged in improper financial relationships with doctors at another.

The settlements involving the Florida-based hospice care company, which operates in 23 states, were announced on Thursday by the U.S. Attorney's offices in New Jersey and the Northern District of Georgia.

