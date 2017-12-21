Florida hospice company settles U.S. billing claims for $5 million

A Florida-based hospice company has agreed to pay more than $5 million to resolve claims that it billed the government healthcare programs Medicare and Medicaid for medically unnecessary and undocumented services.

The settlement with Gainesville, Florida-based Haven Hospice was announced by Acting U.S. Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow in Jacksonville on Thursday and will resolve a whistleblower lawsuit filed by a former employee.

