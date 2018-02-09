FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 1:46 AM / in 14 hours

Pennsylvania hospice company settles U.S. probe for $1.24 million

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A Pennsylvania-based hospice company and its owner have agreed to pay $1.24 million to resolve claims that they fraudulently billed government healthcare programs for services provided to patients whose life expectancy exceeded six months.

The settlement announced by U.S. Attorney Scott Brady in Pittsburgh on Thursday resolves claims against 365 Hospice LLC, formerly known as Horizons Hospice, and its chief executive, John Rezk, that were raised in two whistleblower lawsuits.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Bj2fbS

