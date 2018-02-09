Pennsylvania hospice company settles U.S. probe for $1.24 million

A Pennsylvania-based hospice company and its owner have agreed to pay $1.24 million to resolve claims that they fraudulently billed government healthcare programs for services provided to patients whose life expectancy exceeded six months.

The settlement announced by U.S. Attorney Scott Brady in Pittsburgh on Thursday resolves claims against 365 Hospice LLC, formerly known as Horizons Hospice, and its chief executive, John Rezk, that were raised in two whistleblower lawsuits.

