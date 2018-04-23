Texas hospice companies beat Medicare billing whistleblower case

A federal judge has dismissed a whistleblower lawsuit claiming a Texas hospice and related companies defrauded Medicare by admitting patients who did not qualify for care and by failing to regularly certify them as required.

U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes in Houston on Friday held the former employees of Nurses To Go Inc who filed the lawsuit failed to allege the hospice made a material false claim for payment by the government healthcare program.

