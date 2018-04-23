FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 23, 2018 / 9:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Texas hospice companies beat Medicare billing whistleblower case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has dismissed a whistleblower lawsuit claiming a Texas hospice and related companies defrauded Medicare by admitting patients who did not qualify for care and by failing to regularly certify them as required.

U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes in Houston on Friday held the former employees of Nurses To Go Inc who filed the lawsuit failed to allege the hospice made a material false claim for payment by the government healthcare program.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qSn8EU

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.