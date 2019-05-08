Whistleblowers allege material violations by hospice - 5th Circuit

A federal appeals court has revived a whistleblower lawsuit claiming a Texas hospice operator fraudulently certified to Medicare that its patients qualified for care, overturning a finding that the case failed to allege material violations.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Tuesday concluded the government likely would have denied payment to Nurses To Go Inc had it known about the violations alleged by four former employees.

