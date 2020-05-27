IN BRIEF: Hospitals lose appellate challenge of Medicare inpatient reimbursements

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services does not have ensure hospitals are fully compensated for Medicare inpatient reimbursements they lost due to rate cuts it stopped defending following lawsuits, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled a lower-court judge did not have to force HHS to make hospitals who suffered the 0.2% reimbursement cut from 2014 to 2016 completely whole.

