3rd Circuit revives RICO suit against Pennsylvania hospital over claims for uninsured

A federal appeals court on Wednesday revived a racketeering lawsuit by several hospitals alleging a rival operated by the University of Pennsylvania Health System submitted fraudulent claims for state reimbursement after treating uninsured patients.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Court in Philadelphia ruled the hospitals had plausibly alleged Lancaster General Hospital harmed them by obtaining an inflated portion of state funding available for reimbursement, which reduced how much the plaintiffs could receive.

