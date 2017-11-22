D.C. Circuit says no jurisdiction to review hospital's expansion

A federal appeals court on Tuesday ruled that the Affordable Care Act deprived it of jurisdiction to review the procedure used by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to allow physician-owned hospitals to expand.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit by three hospitals in Texas seeking to challenge the expansion of a local rival, Doctors Hospital at Renaissance (DHR).

