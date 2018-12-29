Hospital group wins challenge to discount drug program cuts

A federal judge has ruled that the Trump administration lacked statutory authority to cut by nearly 30 percent subsidies that Medicare pays certain hospitals to obtain discounted pharmaceutical medications.

Thursday’s decision by U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras in Washington, D.C., was a victory for the American Hospital Association and a group of nonprofit hospitals suing to block a $1.6 billion annual cut in Medicare payments.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LGF7ao