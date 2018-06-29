Hospitals can challenge Medicare reimbursement calculations: court

(Reuters) -

A federal appeals court on Friday cleared the way for 277 hospitals to challenge the U.S. government’s methodology for calculating additional Medicare payments for inpatient services.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit held that a 2013 regulation by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services imposing a three-year limit on reconsidering reimbursement decisions does not apply to appeals.

