FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
June 29, 2018 / 9:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hospitals can challenge Medicare reimbursement calculations: court

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

A federal appeals court on Friday cleared the way for 277 hospitals to challenge the U.S. government’s methodology for calculating additional Medicare payments for inpatient services.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit held that a 2013 regulation by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services imposing a three-year limit on reconsidering reimbursement decisions does not apply to appeals.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tHlh7h

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.