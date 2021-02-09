Hospitals can't recoup interest from Medicare rate cuts - judge

A group of hospitals are not entitled to interest on money they say they lost because of Medicare inpatient reimbursement rate cuts the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services imposed from 2014 to 2016, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss ruled Monday that the hospitals – which include Shands Jacksonville Medical Center Inc in Florida, California-based chain Dignity Health and scores of others – were not entitled to the relief because they had not petitioned the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services before bringing the lawsuit. He also declined to remand the case to the Provider Reimbursement Review Board (PRRB), a body within CMS that hears reimbursement disputes.

John Jacob of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, a lawyer for the hospitals, declined to comment. CMS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The rate cuts the hospitals challenged stemmed from a policy HHS adopted in 2013 that clarified what constituted inpatient and outpatient hospital visits for Medicare reimbursement purposes.

The policy, known as the “2-midnight policy,” allows Medicare patients to be covered for inpatient treatment at hospitals if they are admitted with the expectation that their stay will extend through two midnights.

Shorter stays are reimbursed at the lower outpatient rate. Earlier Medicare guidance had advised that patients who needed hospital care for more than 24 hours could be considered inpatient admissions.

HHS at the time predicted because of the rule, inpatient admissions would go up, costing Medicare an additional $220 million in 2014. As a result, it cut the payment rate by 0.2% starting that year to offset the expected increase.

After more than 1,000 hospitals filed lawsuits challenging the rate-cut rule, Moss ruled in 2015 that HHS did not provide adequate opportunity to comment on the basis of the rate cut and assumptions about patient admissions it was based on.

After receiving comments, in April 2016, HHS, in an about-face, announced that it had lost confidence in the basis of the 0.2% rate reduction and would stop applying it beginning in 2017. It also applied a 0.6% increase for that year to compensate the hospitals for the preceding three years.

Some of the hospitals subsequently asked for interest. The court ruled that some of them – those that had sought relief before CMS, and had brought their cases before April 2016 – were entitled to interest, but the rest were not.

The hospitals involved in Monday’s decision were among those not awarded interest. They asked the court to reconsider its ruling or to remand the case to the PRRB.

Moss, however, said he lacked the power to do so because there was no underlying agency decision to review.

“In asking that the court remand the matter, plaintiffs are seeking a form of affirmative relief; in essence, they want the court’s assistance in reopening administrative proceedings that they failed to pursue prior to bringing suit,” Moss wrote. “To the extent the (CMS)is open to considering plaintiffs’ claims at this late date, they are, of course, free to ask. But they do not need the court’s assistance to do so.”

The case is Shands Jacksonville Medical Center Inc v. Azar, et al, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 14-cv-263.

For the hospitals: John Jacob of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld and Robert Roth of Hooper Lundy & Bookman

For the government: Andrew Freidah of the U.S. Department of Justice