Hospitals lose $840 mln Medicare reimbursement dispute

A group of 684 hospitals has lost an appeal challenging a reduction in Medicare reimbursements that they say will cost them $5 billion through 2023.

Senior Circuit Judge A. Raymond Randolph, writing for a unanimous panel of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ actions were directed by Congress and that the court lacked jurisdiction to review them.

