Hospitals urge D.C. Circuit to void price disclosure rule

The American Hospital Association, an industry group representing U.S. hospitals, on Thursday urged a federal appeals court to strike down a rule requiring them to disclose prices they quietly negotiate with insurers.

“Hospitals wholeheartedly agree that patients should know their out-of-pocket costs before receiving healthcare,” Lisa Blatt of Williams & Connolly, arguing for the hospitals, told the three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. “But this rule does not achieve that objective and is also invalid.”

