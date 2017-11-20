FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ohio hospitals lose appeal in dispute over Medicare reimbursement
November 20, 2017 / 10:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ohio hospitals lose appeal in dispute over Medicare reimbursement

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A group of Ohio hospitals have lost an appeal in their efforts to challenge how the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) count beds used for inpatient care for the purpose of Medicare reimbursement.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled on Friday that the agency acted reasonably in adopting a regulation after a 2003 decision by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati that treated hospitals in that region differently.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jIwUss

