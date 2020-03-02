Westlaw News
U.S. Chamber backs hospital challenge to Trump price disclosure rule

Nate Raymond

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is throwing its support behind a lawsuit by several national hospital groups challenging a Trump administration rule that requires hospitals to publicly disclose the discounted prices they negotiate with insurers.

The Chamber in a brief filed on Friday in federal court in Washington, D.C., said the rule would create “consumer confusion” by requiring hospitals to disclose to patients information beyond the out-of-pocket costs they face for care.

