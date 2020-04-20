Humana defeats Illinois hospital's $20 million lawsuit on appeal

An Illinois appeals court has upheld a verdict in favor of Humana Inc in a lawsuit alleging the health insurance company cheated a hospital out of $20 million by improperly reimbursing it for services at less-than their agreed up rates.

The Illinois First District Appellate Court on Friday ruled a trial judge did not err by determining Palos Community Hospital’s contracts were so ambiguous that a jury should hear the case and that it should be sanctioned for evidence destruction.

