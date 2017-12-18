FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 18, 2017 / 10:40 PM / Updated a day ago

Whistleblower's lawyers seek $6 million in fees on $3 million settlement

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Lawyers for a Florida doctor are seeking more than $6 million in legal fees and costs for their work pursuing a whistleblower lawsuit against a medical clinic operator and the insurer Humana Inc, even though the case settled for only $3 million.

The fee request was filed on Friday in federal court in Miami by lawyers representing Olivia Graves in what they called one of the first lawsuits to allege fraud involving patients covered by Medicare Advantage plans.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BuwZ7W

