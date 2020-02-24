Huntington can defend Navy asbestos exposure case in federal court - 5th Circuit

Huntington Ingalls Industries’ role as a defense contractor allows it to defend itself in federal rather than Louisiana state court against a lawsuit alleging an ex-Navy mechanist was exposed to asbestos while a ship was repaired in the company’s shipyard, a federal appeals court held on Monday.

The full 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans held that Congress through a 2011 amendment broadened the ability of defendants to remove state court cases to federal court by claiming they operated pursuant to a federal officer’s directions.

