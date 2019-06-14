IBM settles claims over Maryland health exchange for $14.8 million

IBM Corp will pay $14.8 million to resolve claims that a software company it owns made misrepresentations to win a contract to develop the website and platform for the state of Maryland’s health insurance exchange set up under Obamacare.

The U.S. Justice Department announced the settlement on Friday, which followed a troubled rollout for Maryland’s online marketplace for people without insurance to buy coverage. It crashed on the first day of open enrollment in 2013.

