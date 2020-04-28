Chicago hospital sues state over delayed payments from MCOs

April 28 -

A Chicago hospital has filed a lawsuit accusing the state of failing to ensure that the private managed care organizations (MCOs) charged with administering Medicaid claims make timely payments during the coronavirus outbreak.

St. Anthony Hospital, which serves mostly low-income patients on the city’s west side, said in a lawsuit filed Monday that the delays in payments go back years, but now threaten its “ability to provide essential medical services during the most significant public health crisis since the pandemic of 1918.” It said it was owed at least $22 million in Medicaid payments as of mid-February.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3d2DwIN